NEXT/ADR (NXGPY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS: NXGPY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/18/2020 – NEXT/ADR had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/10/2020 – NEXT/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/1/2020 – NEXT/ADR was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/29/2020 – NEXT/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.

4/24/2020 – NEXT/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

4/23/2020 – NEXT/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/21/2020 – NEXT/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – NEXT/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/15/2020 – NEXT/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2020 – NEXT/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/3/2020 – NEXT/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NEXT/ADR stock opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $38.88. NEXT/ADR has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $47.57.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

