NEXT (NET) Achieves Market Cap of $20.76 Million

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last week, NEXT has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. NEXT has a total market cap of $20.76 million and approximately $286,164.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT token can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00005380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00464366 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011689 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003148 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000333 BTC.

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr.

NEXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

