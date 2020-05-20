Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) to post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Nielsen reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a positive return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on NLSN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nielsen from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Nielsen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Nielsen from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In related news, Director James A. Attwood, Jr. acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $3,570,000.00. Also, CEO David W. Kenny acquired 55,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.08 per share, with a total value of $1,001,632.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 655,792 shares in the company, valued at $11,856,719.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,971,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629,011 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 28,316,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,091,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,234,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,562,000 after purchasing an additional 374,943 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,691,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,622,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,931,000 after purchasing an additional 602,290 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NLSN traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,385,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252,900. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.25. Nielsen has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $24.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

