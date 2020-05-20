Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) and Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) Critical Analysis

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) and Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.5% of Nlight shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Cypress Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Nlight shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Cypress Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nlight and Cypress Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nlight 0 0 5 1 3.17 Cypress Semiconductor 0 9 2 0 2.18

Nlight currently has a consensus target price of $22.83, indicating a potential upside of 4.45%. Cypress Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $22.10, indicating a potential downside of 7.22%. Given Nlight’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Nlight is more favorable than Cypress Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares Nlight and Cypress Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nlight -10.74% -6.30% -5.32% Cypress Semiconductor 1.83% 15.83% 9.20%

Volatility and Risk

Nlight has a beta of 2.66, suggesting that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cypress Semiconductor has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nlight and Cypress Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nlight $176.62 million 4.76 -$12.88 million ($0.24) -91.08 Cypress Semiconductor $2.21 billion 4.04 $40.43 million $0.82 29.05

Cypress Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Nlight. Nlight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cypress Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cypress Semiconductor beats Nlight on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions. The Memory Products Division provides NOR and NAND flash memories, static random access memory (SRAM) products, HyperRAm, synchronous and asynchronous SRAMs, nonvolatile SRAMs, F-RAM ferroelectric memory devices, and other specialty memories and clocks. The company serves various markets, including automotive, industrial, consumer, computation, white goods, communications, handset, PC peripherals, mobile devices, networking, telecommunications, video, data communications, computation, and medical markets. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation sells its semiconductor products through distributors and manufacturing representative firms, as well as through sales force directly to original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

