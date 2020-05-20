Nord/LB Analysts Give Talanx (ETR:TLX) a €36.00 Price Target

Talanx (ETR:TLX) has been assigned a €36.00 ($41.86) target price by Nord/LB in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €46.60 ($54.19) price target on Talanx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC set a €36.50 ($42.44) price objective on Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €40.35 ($46.92).

Shares of ETR TLX traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €30.84 ($35.86). The stock had a trading volume of 65,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €31.11 and its 200 day moving average price is €39.48. Talanx has a twelve month low of €21.42 ($24.91) and a twelve month high of €48.38 ($56.26).

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

