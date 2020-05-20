Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,677 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Nordson worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the first quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 57.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nordson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $172.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.38. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $96.46 and a one year high of $180.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $494.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

