Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,022 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,743 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,259,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 17,173 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $7.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.56. 381,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,596. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.04 and its 200-day moving average is $182.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

