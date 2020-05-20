Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NOC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $398.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.91.

NYSE NOC traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $327.03. 563,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,554. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 22.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total value of $1,084,464.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,406.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total transaction of $1,734,941.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,410,797.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,960 shares of company stock worth $3,847,669. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

