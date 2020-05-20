Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,900 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the April 30th total of 129,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Michael C. Franson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.32 per share, with a total value of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,887.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWPX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.78.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $68.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NWPX. ValuEngine raised Northwest Pipe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Pipe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

