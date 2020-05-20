Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $138.13 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) will post $138.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novanta’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $137.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.73 million. Novanta reported sales of $155.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novanta will report full-year sales of $575.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $565.91 million to $584.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $642.61 million, with estimates ranging from $620.23 million to $665.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Novanta.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Novanta had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NOVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Novanta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair lowered shares of Novanta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Novanta stock opened at $97.19 on Wednesday. Novanta has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $99.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In other Novanta news, insider Brian S. Young sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $850,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,407 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,833 shares of company stock worth $1,781,541. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,017,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,966,000 after acquiring an additional 119,851 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 991,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,731,000 after acquiring an additional 90,144 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Novanta by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 961,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Novanta by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 869,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,447,000 after purchasing an additional 97,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Novanta by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 721,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

