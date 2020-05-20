Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Short Interest Down 13.1% in May

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the April 30th total of 2,590,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.87. 2,068,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,740. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $66.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $154.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.87% and a net margin of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. UBS Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $1,806,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 56,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 14,226 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 16,649 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

