NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Stake Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,422 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 6.12% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $7,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUBD. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 71,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 23,174 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 45,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 188,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 29,466 shares during the period.

Shares of NUBD opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $26.06.

