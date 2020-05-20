Oddo Securities Cuts Compass Group (LON:CPG) Price Target to GBX 990

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its price objective cut by analysts at Oddo Securities from GBX 1,160 ($15.26) to GBX 990 ($13.02) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “reduce” rating on the stock. Oddo Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 13.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,930 ($25.39) to GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised Compass Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 1,506 ($19.81) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Compass Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compass Group to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,398.33 ($18.39).

LON:CPG traded up GBX 27.50 ($0.36) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,141.50 ($15.02). 19,439,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910,000. Compass Group has a one year low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a one year high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28). The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,250.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,674.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 37.60 ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 36.20 ($0.48) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Group will post 8973.0002148 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Bason purchased 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,729 ($22.74) per share, for a total transaction of £20,955.48 ($27,565.75).

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

