ODEM Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $228,891.00 (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 20th. ODEM has a market capitalization of $8.67 million and $228,891.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ODEM has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ODEM token can now be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.84 or 0.03484818 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00054979 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002903 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010515 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODEM is a token. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODEM’s official website is odem.io. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

