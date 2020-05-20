OneLedger Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.94 Million (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. In the last week, OneLedger has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $127,250.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneLedger token can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, UEX, Hotbit and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00042926 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.95 or 0.03390925 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00055399 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00030907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002495 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010558 BTC.

About OneLedger

OneLedger is a token. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 426,153,829 tokens. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger.

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Hotbit, Kucoin, BitForex, LATOKEN, Bilaxy, CoinEx and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

