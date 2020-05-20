Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,365 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 318.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.46.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.53. The stock had a trading volume of 904,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,412. The stock has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

