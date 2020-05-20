Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $2.91 Million in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 65,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $45.89. 22,290,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,269,637. The stock has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.12.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

