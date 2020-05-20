Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) Short Interest Update

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the April 30th total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 602,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVID. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $8,652,000. AXA bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,601,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 33,645.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 499,976 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,084,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 497,984 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,453,000. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OVID has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.85.

Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45. The company has a market cap of $230.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.03.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

