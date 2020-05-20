Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $193.53 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) will announce sales of $193.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.90 million and the highest is $234.48 million. Oxford Industries reported sales of $281.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year sales of $945.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $864.50 million to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $903.10 million to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The textile maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.75 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

OXM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $79.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

In related news, Director Clyde C. Tuggle purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $71,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,021.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Oxford Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 63,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OXM opened at $39.89 on Wednesday. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.37 and a fifty-two week high of $80.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Industries (OXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.