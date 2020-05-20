Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,643,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.41% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $162,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PPBI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of PPBI opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $123.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.