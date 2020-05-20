Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,380. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $215.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $872,394.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,721.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.47.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

