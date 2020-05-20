ParkinGo Hits 1-Day Volume of $117.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One ParkinGo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0496 or 0.00000525 BTC on major exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $947,288.02 and approximately $117.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00027239 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 93.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000995 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029233 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,485.44 or 1.00343547 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000605 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00089888 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000760 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,105,351 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en.

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

