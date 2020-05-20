Particl (PART) Reaches Market Cap of $8.33 Million

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Particl has a total market capitalization of $8.33 million and approximately $124,754.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00009663 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Particl has traded up 99% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Particl alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002615 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,615,756 coins and its circulating supply is 9,054,508 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official website is particl.io. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.