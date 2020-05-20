PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 810.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 288,496 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of PBF Energy worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBF. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 37,307 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in PBF Energy by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in PBF Energy by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 30,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $452,578.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 1,260,621 shares of company stock valued at $10,664,178 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.39. PBF Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.74.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.10). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays cut shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

