PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,546 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.59% of PCSB Financial worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in PCSB Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 671,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after buying an additional 29,457 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PCSB Financial by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after buying an additional 145,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PCSB Financial by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 324,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after buying an additional 23,378 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PCSB Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 268,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 9,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PCSB Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PCSB shares. TheStreet cut PCSB Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut PCSB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of PCSB Financial stock opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.62. PCSB Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $20.78.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $12.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

