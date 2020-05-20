PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Given New $16.00 Price Target at CSFB

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at CSFB from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CSFB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PMT. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

NYSE PMT traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,355. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.44. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.81) by ($3.18). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of ($506.52) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan bought 39,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $224,399.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Willey bought 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $74,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 164,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,315 and have sold 2,254 shares valued at $44,257. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 52.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

