PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,511,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,839 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.43% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $175,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OCO Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $4,779,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 85,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 16,789 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Frank P. Willey bought 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $74,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan bought 39,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $224,399.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 164,957 shares of company stock worth $1,109,315 and have sold 2,254 shares worth $44,257. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PMT opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $892.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $23.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.81) by ($3.18). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 46.31%. The business had revenue of ($506.52) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.30 million. Research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 41.32%.

PMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $24.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.