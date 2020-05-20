PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,528,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,389 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.8% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.40% of PepsiCo worth $663,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14.1% during the first quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,823,613. The firm has a market cap of $181.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

