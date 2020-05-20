Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Short Interest Update

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the April 30th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSNL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Personalis in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Personalis from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Get Personalis alerts:

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 101,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $885,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 432.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Personalis stock traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $12.42. The stock had a trading volume of 373,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,197. Personalis has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $31.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $378.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Personalis had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $19.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.