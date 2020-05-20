PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Position Boosted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,472 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of PetroChina during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PetroChina by 746.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in PetroChina by 171.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PetroChina during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PetroChina during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PTR opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 60.15 and a beta of 0.95. PetroChina Company Limited has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.65.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.89 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PetroChina Company Limited will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTR. Bank of America lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PetroChina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.34.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

