PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

PetroTal (LON:PTAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PetroTal stock traded up GBX 0.33 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 9.60 ($0.13). 1,575,885 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $64.53 million and a PE ratio of -48.00. PetroTal has a 52 week low of GBX 0.41 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 32.90 ($0.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 19.93.

About PetroTal

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

