Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,632 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.63. 16,599,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,275,457. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $211.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

