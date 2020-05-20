Pillar Market Capitalization Achieves $5.01 Million (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 23.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Pillar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $5.01 million and approximately $13,512.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 33.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.19 or 0.03455105 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00054966 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030861 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003002 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010506 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar (PLR) is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

