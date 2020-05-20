Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,955 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.61. The company had a trading volume of 24,335,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,683,480. The stock has a market cap of $187.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

