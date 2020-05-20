Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Short Interest Up 20.8% in May

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,430,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the April 30th total of 6,980,000 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of analysts have commented on PLNT shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dorvin D. Lively bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,831. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 92,000 shares of company stock worth $5,384,710 in the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 68,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 25,425 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $57.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average is $66.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.23. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $127.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.53%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

