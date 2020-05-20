PlayFuel Price Reaches $0.41 on Top Exchanges (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 20th. PlayFuel has a market cap of $206.51 million and $11.44 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayFuel token can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00004337 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.84 or 0.03484818 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00054979 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010515 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001777 BTC.

PlayFuel Profile

PlayFuel (PLF) is a token. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io. The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayFuel Token Trading

