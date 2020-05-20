Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Pluralsight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Pluralsight from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $31.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluralsight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.41.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

Shares of Pluralsight stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.55. The stock had a trading volume of 23,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,049. Pluralsight has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 2.58.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a negative return on equity of 54.65%. The firm had revenue of $92.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pluralsight will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $108,361.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,607.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $41,317.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,972.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 13.4% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,394,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,254,000 after buying an additional 518,893 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP raised its holdings in Pluralsight by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Tensile Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pluralsight during the 1st quarter worth $11,838,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pluralsight during the 1st quarter worth $776,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 51.6% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 786,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 267,875 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.