PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,878,766 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,013 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.6% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Verizon Communications worth $477,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 22.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,218,551 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $978,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,700 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.7% during the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.6% during the first quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,819 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $2,082,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2,529.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 37,490 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 36,064 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $54.16. 13,693,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,257,926. The company has a market cap of $230.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.19. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

