PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $157.34 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,090 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Northrop Grumman worth $157,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 2,606 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total transaction of $951,919.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,332,722.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $1,084,464.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,680,406.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,960 shares of company stock worth $3,847,669. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $323.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.91.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

