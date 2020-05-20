PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $77.48 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,527 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.20% of L3Harris worth $77,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in L3Harris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.26. 888,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,575. The firm has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.37. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is 33.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.80.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

