PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $96.13 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,421 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $96,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,295,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. First American Bank bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,690,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 1,717 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.68, for a total transaction of $372,039.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total value of $162,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,723.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,878 shares of company stock valued at $20,047,408. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $5.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.06. The stock had a trading volume of 788,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $154.52 and a fifty-two week high of $247.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.72. The firm has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EW. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.52.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

