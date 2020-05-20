PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,649 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 130,066 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Boeing worth $74,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $65,384,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Argus upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.83.

NYSE:BA traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,959,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,954,544. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.22. The company has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.45. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

