PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 503,912 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,093,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 503,912 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.6% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Exxon Mobil worth $497,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.94. 21,756,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,694,156. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.26. The company has a market cap of $177.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

