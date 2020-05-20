PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.05% of PNM Resources worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNM. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,501,000 after purchasing an additional 101,459 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 67,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,561,000 after purchasing an additional 544,712 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.19. PNM Resources Inc has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $56.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.59.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $333.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNM. Barclays raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on PNM Resources from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

