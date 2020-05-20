Po.et (POE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $21,803.00

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Po.et has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $21,803.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Po.et token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Po.et has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Po.et alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.19 or 0.03455105 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00054966 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030861 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003002 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010506 BTC.

Po.et Token Profile

POE is a token. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Po.et’s official website is po.et. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Po.et Token Trading

Po.et can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Po.et Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Po.et and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.