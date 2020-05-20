POA Network (POA) Hits Market Cap of $3.87 Million

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 20th. One POA Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bibox, Binance and IDEX. POA Network has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, POA Network has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About POA Network

POA Network (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA Network is poa.network.

POA Network Coin Trading

POA Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, Bibox, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

