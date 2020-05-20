POA (POA) Market Cap Tops $2.04 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. POA has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $76,627.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Binance, IDEX and Ethfinex. During the last week, POA has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

POA Coin Profile

POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.

POA Coin Trading

POA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, IDEX, Bancor Network, Binance and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

