Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Polar Capital (LON:POLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital lowered Polar Capital to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 655 ($8.62) to GBX 370 ($4.87) in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

POLR stock traded up GBX 7.90 ($0.10) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 405 ($5.33). 27,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,972. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 401.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 489.91. Polar Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 282 ($3.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 628 ($8.26). The company has a market capitalization of $398.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88.

In other news, insider Andrew Ross acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.51) per share, for a total transaction of £104,750 ($137,792.69).

