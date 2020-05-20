PopularCoin (POP) Price Down 58.7% This Week

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $26,648.07 and approximately $14.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded down 58.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00463420 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028356 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000660 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 96.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00029621 BTC.

About PopularCoin

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,019,135,865 coins. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology.

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

