Premium Brands (PBH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Premium Brands (TSE: PBH):

5/12/2020 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$71.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$86.00 to C$90.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$91.00.

5/12/2020 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$86.00 to C$88.00.

5/12/2020 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$87.00 to C$94.00.

5/7/2020 – Premium Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$103.00 to C$92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Premium Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$87.00.

4/14/2020 – Premium Brands was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$86.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$78.00 to C$86.00.

4/8/2020 – Premium Brands was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/1/2020 – Premium Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$76.00 to C$65.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

PBH opened at C$86.74 on Wednesday. Premium Brands Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of C$62.79 and a 1 year high of C$102.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$81.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$87.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Get Premium Brands Holdings Corp alerts:

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$832.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premium Brands Holdings Corp will post 4.0900002 EPS for the current year.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Holdings Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands Holdings Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.